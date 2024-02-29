Pre-season under way

With the start of the 2024 Southern Premier League season looming, Invercargill’s sole representative, Queens Park AFC, launched their pre-season hit out against Dunedin City Royals on Saturday in a rain-soaked Dunedin.

The Invercargill side have opted for a tough run into the season with a fixture list that also includes games against Northern, Green Island and Roslyn.

"We are delighted to have managed to secure these tough fixtures to lead us into this year’s campaign," Park coach Paddy Murphy said.

Despite a 2-0 defeat in their first run out, Murphy was happy with how the team played.

Newcomer Rodrigo Schmidt Camargo looked sharp in defence, and could be a good addition to what was, last season, a reliable and tough backline.

Park face Northern this Saturday at the ILT turf, kicking off at 2.45pm. They then take on Green Island the following Saturday, again at the ILT turf at 2.45pm before finishing their pre-season campaign away to Roslyn on March 15.

Old Boys and Waihopai have also taken to the field in preparation for the domestic season but it’s early days with both teams still not up to full strength. However, Old Boys president Nic Popham said he was pleased to see the boys have a run out.

Waihopai President Jarrid Halder confirmed his club are ready to enter a Donald Gray and Division One team which is great news for the league.

- By Chris Montgomery