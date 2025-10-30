Rebranded cafe, gallery to reopen

The former Lighthouse Gallery in Gore Street, Bluff. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The former Lighthouse Gallery in Gore St, Bluff is rebranding and reopening with the big launch due to coincide with the Arts Murihiku Southland Arts Trail event over the weekend of November 1-2.

The cafe and the attached art gallery will be part of the trail and with the business rebranded as the Artfull Coffee Shop will be open 10am-4pm over the weekend.

Sue Lattimore runs the cafe which offers a mouthwatering array of cabinet food with delights such as sausage rolls, potato top mini pies, cheese rolls and good coffee.

There are other beverages, too, including tea, Benger Juices and water.

The beauty of the cafe was not only the range of food offerings but also in atmosphere and ambience.

A separate room is available for meetings and club gatherings, so with a coffee and some tasty treats you can meet and gather to discuss your business or share your hobbies.

In the attached gallery there is also plenty of seating in a rustic area surrounding by plenty of thought-provoking art.

For summer a cosy, sheltered, outdoor area is being developed.

The gallery itself is attached to the cafe and full of art.

The gallery is run by Greg Stapleton and entry is free.

Artists are welcome to exhibit their work in the gallery and offer it for sale as well.

A walk through revealed the talent, at present, dominated by but not limited to, Bluff artists.

"Artists from everywhere are welcome," the duo said.

While wandering through the gallery there is an area where you could paint or draw your own masterpiece.

Available for all, it was particularly ideal for children while the adults enjoyed a browse and coffee. Adults are, however, welcome to create their own art as well.

Art adorns almost every wall although Mr Stapleton was quick to point out one area just waiting for more exhibits.

Art was sold on behalf by the gallery and the prices ranged quite considerably, with something affordable for everyone’s budget.

The cafe and gallery are the perfect Bluff attraction for wet weather visits to the town too.

Enjoy a coffee in the rustic area while the children create their work.

Mr Stapleton was at pains to see more artists exhibiting in the gallery and can be contacted at 027 345-3636 or gregorystapleton927@gmail.com

The duo said they had received inquiries about holding yoga classes and art classes and nothing was off the table at present.

The cafe and gallery will be open at 30 Gore St in Bluff from 10am-4pm over the weekend of November 1-2 and is well worth a visit.

Future hours will be flexible.

Keep an eye on the artfullcoffeeshopbluff Facebook page, where they will promote their hours as they develop the business.

Meanwhile, the duo said they looked forward to welcoming people to come and relax in a pretty special space.

By Lindsay Beer