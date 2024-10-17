Sharks coach not available for 2025 season

Guy Molloy. Photo: ODT files

Southland Sharks head coach Guy Molloy will not be returning to the position he has filled for the past two seasons.

The experienced Australian finished his NBL commitments in July, returning home to pick up his role in charge ofthe Sydney Flames inthe Women’s NBL competition.

With the New Zealand League’s 2025 start date likely to be brought forward to mid-March, Molloy’s availability for the Sharks’ preseason build-up was put into question.

"When I sat down with the club to work through our offseason plans and looked at the timing, we knew it would be tight.

"If the Flames go through to finals, there’s potential that I could be turning up the day before our season opener and that’s not fair on anyone, most especially the Sharks players," Molloy said.

"It’s a call I didn’t want to make but it’s the only one that is fair for all parties," he said.

After a difficult start to last year’s campaign, Molloy rallied the Sharks to finish with four wins over the final nine games.