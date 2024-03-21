Silver Ferns to play final game of series in Invercargill

Silver Ferns goal shoot Grace Nweke and Australia goal defence Sarah Klau in action during the Silver Ferns v Australia netball test match at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill last year. The Ferns return to the city in October this year to take on the England Roses in the Taini Jamison Trophy series. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY

Invercargill will play its part in celebrating Netball New Zealand’s centenary year.

The organisation confirmed the Silver Ferns will play their final game of the Taini Jamison Trophy series against the England Roses at ILT Stadium Southland on October 6.

The Silver Ferns will play the opening two games of the series in Auckland (September 29) and Porirua (October 2).

They will then face the Australian Diamonds in a four-test Constellation Cup series.

New Zealand will host the opening two games in Wellington (October 20) and Auckland (October 23) before heading to Australia for the final two games.

The dates and venues for the Australian leg are still to be confirmed.

The Silver Ferns met the Roses and Diamonds last year and won the Taini Jamieson series. They came close to winning the Constellation Cup, after winning the final two games but the Diamonds won based on goal differential.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie said there was no better way to celebrate becoming the first netball organisation to celebrate 100 years than facing their greatest rivals.

"The world champion Australian side continue to set the bar in international netball, but we showed with two wins in the Constellation Cup in 2023, that we have what it takes to beat the best," Wyllie said.

"England continue to be a threat on the international stage which they showed with their silver medal at the Netball World Cup, and we look forward to welcoming them to our shores again for the Taini Jamison Trophy.

"We can’t think of a better way to mark 100 years of netball in New Zealand than by playing two of the best teams in the sport, two of our greatest rivals."