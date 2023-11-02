Southland Sports Car Club marks milestone

Southland Sports Car Club Life Members York Wills (Left) and Barry Keen cut the SSCC 75th birthday cake during celebrations last weekend. PHOTO: DAVE LOUDON

People from all over New Zealand gathered in Invercargill at the weekend to enjoy 75 years of the Southland Sports Car Club.

The celebrations started with a meet and greet at the clubrooms at Teretonga Park on Friday night with the highlight of the night, the launch of the club’s latest book written by Wendy Jenks, Still Going Round In Circles, recording the years 2007 to 2023.

On Saturday, a Standing quarter was held in the morning followed by a barbecue lunch and circuit laps in the afternoon. In a nice touch, York Wills, who competed at the second meeting held at Teretonga Park on February 8, 1958, set the fastest time in his BMW M340i.

The activities wrapped up with a celebration dinner at the Ascot Park Hotel with MC Darren Ludlow conducting a series of interviews with several of the club’s personalities from over the years. The special guest was Southland Sports Car Club member Brendon Leitch, on a brief visit home from Europe where he leads the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe Championship with one weekend of action remaining.

York Wills, in his BMW M340i, on his way to the fastest Standing quarter mile time at Teretonga Park on Saturday. PHOTO: VANESSA ADCOCK

During the evening, Life Members York Wills and Barry Keen cut a special cake to mark the club, which was formed in 1948.

Celebration organiser Wendy Jenks said 102 people from all over New Zealand were registered for the events and they thoroughly enjoyed their weekend.

"Friday night was all about mingling and chatting and, while the weather wasn’t ideal for the activities at the circuit on Saturday, participants still enjoyed it and made good use of the clubrooms.

"Sales of the book have been healthy and anyone that was unable to get one at the weekend can contact the Teretonga Park Office during office hours on 03 213 0522."

BY LINDSAY BEER

Southland Sports Car Club

Publicity officer