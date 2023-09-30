Saturday, 30 September 2023

Southland Stags vs Manawatu

    Your SBS Bank Southland Stags team vs Manawatu for the last game for 2023 

    Kick off tomorrow 4:35pm, Central Energy Trust Arena Palmerston North

    Blazer game: Blair Ryal

    1.Jack Sexton

    2.Jack Taylor

    2.Morgan Mitchell

    4.Mike McKee (vc)

    5.Josh Bekhuis ©

    6.Blair Ryall * Blazer Game

    7.Leroy Ferguson

    8.Jacob Coghlan

    9.Jay Renton

    10.Marty Banks

    11.Gabriel Hamer-Webb

    12.Matt Whaanga

    13.Tevita Latu

    14.Viliami Fine

    15.Rory Van Vugt (vc)

    16.Nic Souchon

    17.Hunter Fahey

    18.Hamdahn Tuipulotu

    19.Danny Drake

    20.Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa

    21.Jahvis Wallace

    22.Dan Hollinshead

    23.Scott Gregory

     