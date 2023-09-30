Southland Stags vs Manawatu

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Your SBS Bank Southland Stags team vs Manawatu for the last game for 2023
Kick off tomorrow 4:35pm, Central Energy Trust Arena Palmerston North
Blazer game: Blair Ryal
1.Jack Sexton
2.Jack Taylor
2.Morgan Mitchell
4.Mike McKee (vc)
5.Josh Bekhuis ©
6.Blair Ryall * Blazer Game
7.Leroy Ferguson
8.Jacob Coghlan
9.Jay Renton
10.Marty Banks
11.Gabriel Hamer-Webb
12.Matt Whaanga
13.Tevita Latu
14.Viliami Fine
15.Rory Van Vugt (vc)
16.Nic Souchon
17.Hunter Fahey
18.Hamdahn Tuipulotu
19.Danny Drake
20.Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa
21.Jahvis Wallace
22.Dan Hollinshead
23.Scott Gregory