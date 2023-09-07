Time to tuck into the Night Food Market

Food trucks will take over Invercargill’s CBD this week.

Great South, in conjunction with the Invercargill City Council, will host its first Night Food Market on Friday.

Great South City Centre Events co-ordinator Oli Cameron said Don St would be closed off to traffic from both the Dee and Kelvin St intersections to make an ambient space for visitors to the event.

"The response on Facebook has been really good.

"We are looking forward to a really good night if the weather plays the game."

More than 1600 people had expressed an interest in the event, he said.

"This is a new event we have designed from scratch and put a call out for food vendors."

Mr Cameron expected the 24 mobile food vendors lining the street would be a great drawcard for the city centre.

"There’s quite a wide range of cuisine coming — there’s savoury and sweet options as well as some drink stalls and non-alcoholic beverages.

"They are all local, so we have a fully local line-up of food, which is really awesome."

Ambient music played through a PA system will boost the festive atmosphere.

Tables and chairs will also be placed down the length of the city block.

"All the available space will be filled with seating so people can be comfortable while they dine."

Mr Cameron said there was a bylaw that said vendors were not allowed to come into the city centre.

However council had made a special exception to allow the trucks into the CBD in the hope of creating some vibrancy and bring people in to have a good time, he said.

In 2016, the council promoted the event Food Truck Friday at Wachner Pl — it was trialled for five weeks and had a turnout of 500 in the opening night.

■Night Food Market, Friday from 6.30pm-8.30pm.

- By Toni McDonald