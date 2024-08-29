Trio takes recipe for success to market

Zac North, 16, Jackson Wells, 15, and Willem Maddern, 16, will sell Bovinea Compost at the Invercargill Farmers’ Market on Sunday. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

On Sunday mornings, three Menzies College students from Wyndham sell cow manure at the Farmers’ Market in Waihōpai.

Some people might think this is punishment for dubious school behaviour. It is, in fact, the opposite.

Entrepreneurial lads Jackson Wells, Willem Maddern and Zac North have been happily selling cow manure after launching their Bovinea Compost sustainability venture as part of their school studies.

"As part of our curriculum, we had to start up our own business," Zac said.

"I heard my parents talking about how good cow manure was so that's how it came about.’

The students teamed with the Young Enterprise Scheme to embark on a new venture to promote environmental sustainability with the launch of their company, Bovinea Compost.

"I’m a part-time dairy farmer," Willem said.

"It has been really interesting how people have reacted to our compost.

"My mum usually buys compost from Mitre 10; now she buys it from us," Willem said with a laugh.

Their innovative approach sought to address waste management issues while contributing positively to agriculture and the environment.

‘It feels pretty good that what we have created is 100% natural and plastic free," Jackson said.

"We put the compost in hessian sacks so it is actually pretty decent."

The trio recognised the opportunity to address the challenge of manure management, a common issue in the agricultural sector.

Menzies College commerce teacher Gary Boyles said the project led them to explore how cow manure, often considered a nuisance, could be repurposed into a valuable asset for farming communities.

"As they continue to develop their company, they remain committed to their mission of promoting environmental stewardship and fostering a greener future."

Bovinea Compost will be on sale at the Invercargill Farmers’ Market on Sunday.

Attendees will have the chance to learn more about the students’ innovative composting process, take a sample of their product, and discuss sustainable practices with the founders. The three friends agreed not a lot of people their age got this opportunity and were grateful for the chance to get their business out to market.

Email: bovinea compost@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.