Tulips on show for Labour Day

Families (from left) Amy, Harvey and Grayson Caldwell and Timothy, Eunice and Lidia Van Staden pose amid Triflor’s tulips, which can be viewed on Monday as part of the Edendale Presbyterian Church’s annual Tulip Day. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

You won’t be able to tip-toe through a field of tulips, but you’ll definitely be able to view the fields from much closer than the road on Labour Day.

The Edendale Presbyterian Church’s annual Tulip Day is scheduled for Monday.

Tulip Day, which is a fundraiser for the Edendale Presbyterian Church, will be held at the church grounds.

From there people can get a minibus to view Triflor’s tulip fields.

Tulip Day co-ordinator Alison Caldwell said it was sure to be a good day out, even if it rained.

"People can come and look at all the cut flowers at the venue and see them [growing] at the fields.

"Then they can order them."

There were 29 tulip variants to look at and choose from, she said.

People who ordered the bulbs would receive them in March, once they had been harvested.

At last year’s Tulip Day, 21,000 tulip bulbs were sold, Ms Caldwell said.

Other community groups are also involved with the day, including the Pioneer Lions Club and the Wyndham and Districts Historical Society.

Minivans (and drivers) supplied by Triflor will operate trips to the fields all day.

On the day, there will also be helicopter rides for $95 per person, along with craft and food stalls.

This is the 19th year the event has been held.

- By Ben Andrews