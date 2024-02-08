Underdogs triumph in rain-affected round

Due to the wet weather, only one game of Southland’s one-day cricket competition was played on Saturday.

Marist caused a major upset when beating Appleby on their own ground by 14 runs.

Marist won the toss and elected to bat first in the rain-reduced 40-over match. The underdogs racked up 179 for nine with Hamish Stratford, Bruno Burgess, Jordan Goodall and Gary Singh each contributing 19 runs. Thomas McCabe notched 22 and Alec Mathieson top scored with 58 runs.

Appleby’s run chase got off to a good start with Jacob Downing (19) and Southland’s in-form batsman Aaron Hart (55) putting on a 79-run partnership for the second wicket.

Mitchell Harvey then took three quick wickets and Mathieson took a couple more before Appleby’s Reid Murray threatened a comeback by scoring 37 runs off 28 balls. Marist’s Bruno Burgess mopped up the tail for a deserved victory.

Appleby will be on their home ground again this week against Waikoikoi, while Marist will take on Old Boys at Queens Park. Boys’ High has the bye.

All three division one games were abandoned last weekend. Te Anau has a clear lead in this grade ahead of Central Western.

- By John Langford