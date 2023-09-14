Youngsters learn from the best

A group of Invercargill pupils had a tennis lesson they would never forget on Tuesday.

About 50 children from Waihopai School took part in an event with New Zealand tennis players Rubin Statham, Artem Sitak, Ajeet Rai, Isaac Becroft and Finn Reynolds as well as NZ Davis Cup captain Kelly Evernden at ILT Stadium Southland.

The Kiwi players will be competing against Thailand when the Davis Cup begins in the city on Friday.

The children had the chance to learn some warm-up and tennis techniques while having a great time.

Evernden, who is one of NZ’s top singles players in history, said it was great to be able to share and maybe inspire the region’s children.

NZ Davis Cup captain Kelly Evernden coached a group of Waihopai School’s pupils during an activity leading up to the Davis Cup tournament this weekend. PHOTOS: LUISA GIRAO

"We’re giving a little bit of skill and instruction to these kids, who some of them never played tennis.

"It’s been a lot of fun for us to get out here and see the community of Invercargill and enjoy their hospitality — we’re giving a little bit back."

He said children needed that contact to be "fired up" about something to be interested in.

"If they don’t see it, they’re not going to try it. We’re just getting kids out here and trying to have some fun with them and show them what tennis is."

Waihopai School teacher Nickalette Marie said the pupils were excited for such a great opportunity.

"The children have looked forward to this for quite a few weeks now and are enjoying the opportunity again to develop some tennis skills.

New Zealand’s most experienced Davis Cup player Rubin Statham watches Lucian Malone Pearce and Daniel Quelez, both 10, during an exercise.

"Hopefully we may be looking at some future New Zealand tennis players."

Year 5 pupil Sam Oliver said he was having a blast and preferred to be there than in the classroom.

When asked what his favourite part of the day was, he said: "Probably seeing the real players and just having a hang around with friends.

"It’s fun."