Spectacular photos show massive Milford avalanche

Milford Road has reopened after a series of spectacular avalanches covered the route in snow and debris.

Graham Clarke of road maintenance company Downer said the road closed on Saturday night before "a period of significant natural avalanching on Sunday".

As the weather cleared on Monday, the Milford Road Alliance were able to trigger avalanches that reduced the risk of further slides, he said.

A large amount of snow blocked the highway near the west portal of Homer Tunnel.

It was expected to remain closed until Wednesday but crews were able to clear the highway by about noon Tuesday.

The avalanche triggering was deemed a success, other than a few smashed up road signs.

Mr Clarke said the hazard had reduced but they were expecting the road to close again on Wednesday night as more heavy rain and snow is forecast for Thursday.