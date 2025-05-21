Confidence and prices bring out farmer optimism

As another season winds down the usual signs appear, not just the deciduous trees shedding their leaves and the grass growth slowing but also in the livestock world the cows just slowly mooch home for the now once a day milking.

They have done well considering coming out of a hard winter, conception rates were satisfactory and milk production has held up, too.

I guess I will be getting a call from son Cameron within the next week or two to help with the drying off therapy before they go on to crop.

Last winter left a legacy of being the wettest and coldest on record, but I am old enough to have experienced the winter of 1972, which could be its equal and see parallels of a depressing winter after a year or two of depressed incomes.

Despondency among farmers is common, and it is good that there are wellbeing agencies like Rural Support Trust and Farmstrong to support and help people.

In 1972 these services did not exist and the outcome for a few was tragic.

But, in the late spring last year the sun shone again as in 1972 and prices began to lift. No-one saw it coming and what a difference it has made to farmer confidence.

Federated Farmers’ recent survey has surged from -64% in July last year to +54% in February, a 15-year high.

Some farmers have said this year would be a make-or-break season, but prices have saved the day.

An 18kg lamb 12 months ago sold for $6 per kg.

Last week it was $8.80 per kg for the same lamb — one-third higher.

Milk solids in July 2024 had a $7.44 projected price, at the end of the season it rose to $10.04.

Venison has remained at around $8-$9 per kg for most of the year.

For beef, a 300kg P2 steer has hit $7.25 per kg, when last year it was $5.30.

Now it’s catch-up time. As farm profits declined fixed costs kept rising.

Living costs and maintenance were scaled back and vehicles weren’t updated.

I haven’t got a crystal ball but there seems to be an air of optimism in the marketplace, if the last dairy auction is anything to go by.