Saturday rural deliveries and trustworthy news

I have been subscribing to the Otago Daily Times (ODT) for many years, but I was disappointed to read on Tuesday, April 9, that New Zealand Post are going to cut Saturday deliveries to rural areas.

I find Saturday’s paper a handy reference because lists in detail up and coming stock sales, clearing sales, stock feed, farm supplies and farms for sale.

It is, of course, also a very good weekend read, with feature articles and the supplement The Mix provides an interesting variety of different topics.

However, I let out a sigh of relief when next day I received an email from the ODT stating they have contracts with the rural delivery drivers so delivery will continue as usual.

Humankind seems to have always had an insatiable appetite for the latest news.

As far back as Roman times they had town criers doing the same job as the medieval criers employed for to make public announcements, the latest news, bylaws and tax increases to a largely illiterate population. When they rang their bell in the streets or marketplace folk came running to hear the latest.

Back then there was only one news outlet. Today, it’s hard to estimate how many there are within digital, radio and print media, all fiercely competing for consumers. Also, in the ODT issue of April 9 were the findings of the 2024 AUT Trust in News in Aotearoa New Zealand’s report and the most trustworthy news brand was the Otago Daily Times but the findings also showed trust in news in general has fallen to 33% this year and it went on to say journalism had lost its authority as a main source of news and information.

I have no statistics, but keep my ear to the ground and would suggest most country folk get their relevant rural news and information from various forms and are satisfied with their standards. TVNZ’s Country Calendar is entertaining and informative.

Newstalk ZB’s The Country, presented by Jamie McKay, is good as he puts in a bit of politics, a bit of sport and some farming.

His programme is followed Andy Muir and The Muster.

The mailman delivering the ODT drops off four farming publications each week plus two periodicals and The Ensign.

While The Ensign once had a rival, it is now the only local, personable paper.

There will be someone or something of local interest in most editions to its readers and it is free.