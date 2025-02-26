Domestic violence appeal in honour of Grace Millane

Running a Love Grace Handbag Appeal donation point at Ray White Gore are Ray White Gore owner and co-ordinator of the appeal Nicole Cronin (left), and Ray White marketing administrator Jann Robertson. PHOTO: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

An all-female real estate office in Gore says a charity, established in the name of a slain British tourist, resonates with them as women.

The Ray White office in Gore has become an official drop-off point for the Love Grace Handbag Appeal, an initiative that honours the life and death of Grace Millane by collecting handbags, filled with essential goods, to be distributed to women escaping domestic violence.

The murder of British tourist Grace Millane in 2018 in Auckland was a highly publicised act of gender-violence that greatly affected the New Zealand public.

Ray White marketing administrator Jann Robertson said the appeal spoke to her workplace as the Ray White office in Gore was entirely run by women.

"It’s an intrinsic story, about Grace Millane, and this is a great way of remembering her and doing something good for people as well," Ms Robertson said.

She said the appeal was asking for handbags, either brand new or in tidy second-hand condition, to be filled up with basic toiletries and dropped into Ray White.

The toiletries could be basic items such as toothbrushes or the donations could also be small luxury such as makeup, sunglasses and perfume, she said.

The donated bags will be distributed to women’s refuges across the motu.

The appeal runs until International Women’s Day, March 8.

Ms Robertson said they had a few donations but were hoping for a last-minute surge.

"Knowing Gore, they’ll all come at the last minute," she said.

