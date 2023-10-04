Drink-driver had identical reading to previous offence

A Mataura man has been caught drink-driving twice in two months with identical breath-alcohol levels more than four times the legal limit.

Enua Mamoa Sarah Marshall Ngaro, 31, freezing worker, was stopped by police on Gore-Mataura Highway on September 3.

An evidential breath test gave a result of 1047mcg.

Ngaro was sentenced in the Gore District Court last week on charges of drink-driving and breaching an alcohol interlock licence.

Counsel John Fraser said it was "bizarre" the defendant produced an identical breath alcohol result to one in July, when he was also caught drink-driving.

The high levels indicated he might have a drinking problem, Mr Fraser said.

Judge Emma Smith said Ngaro was fined and given an alcohol interlock sentence for the July offence.

The fact he did not get the device installed in his vehicle, then drank and drove again with an "exceedingly high" level, was "arrogant".

"You took no notice of the earlier conviction."

It was clear he had a problem with alcohol, the judge said.

During the hearing, it was discovered Ngaro had been wrongly given an alcohol interlock sentence for his July offending.

He was ineligible for such a sentence because he did not have a New Zealand driving licence.

Ngaro was convicted and sentenced to 100 hours’ community work and disqualified for 10 months.

He will then be subject to a zero-alcohol licence.