Driver blames burnout on marriage breakup

A middle-aged boy racer who did a wheelspin the "length of a rugby field" in Mataura has blamed his driving on the breakup of his marriage.

Glen Alan Tecofsky, 49, slaughterer, was seen accelerating heavily as he turned into Kana St about 8.30pm on November 10.

The manoeuvre caused the rear of his Holden to drift, causing a "large plume of smoke" that was seen by police officers in a patrol car, the summary of facts said.

Tecofsky continued his wheelspin along the road for about 100m.

He eventually stopped near the intersection with Crawford Rd after the patrol car’s red and blue lights were activated,

However, as the officers went to speak to him, the defendant began revving his car then "sped off".

He continued his vehicle’s sustained loss of traction and drifting before going through the intersection.

His driving had posed a risk to members of the public walking in the area at the time, including young children on bikes, the summary said.

He later told police he panicked when he saw the patrol car.

Tecofsky was sentenced in the Gore District Court last month on charges of reckless driving, sustained loss of traction and failing to stop for police.

Counsel John Fraser said it was one thing for a 49-year-old man to do a skid, "but it’s his subsequent behaviour that was irrational".

The defendant had been drinking, and was "emotionally unstable" after the unexpected breakup of his 10-year relationship.

He would benefit from a period of supervision, Mr Fraser said.

Judge Walker said the sustained loss of traction had continued for the length of a rugby field.

"What you were doing was reckless."

He entered convictions and imposed total fines of $1500, court costs of $429 and 12 months’ supervision.

Tecofsky is disqualified from driving for nine months.