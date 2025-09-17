Rob Hall laughs he is a "jack of all trades, master of none". He has been nominated for his commitment and mentorship of young people in stock breeding and showing. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Waikaka cattle breeder and community stalwart Rob Hall’s nomination as a Rural Champion comes for his lifelong dedication to livestock breeding and service to the agricultural sector and community.

Rob, who runs Hall Genetics Ltd with wife Lynne, has spent decades building up the respected Lilliesleaf studs of Angus, Galloway and belted Galloway cattle, Southdown sheep and, more recently, Clydesdale horses. Their animals have earned accolades across Southland, Otago and Canterbury A&P shows, including numerous supreme champion beef and sheep meat and wool cups and best in show awards.

Despite selling their larger Waikaka farm five years ago, the couple continue to farm on a smaller scale with leased ground and grazing arrangements, while they continue to search for their next block of land.

Rob is heavily involved in breeder groups and the A&P show movement, serving as beef convener of the Gore A&P, Southland A&P and Central Otago A&P Shows. He is chairman of the southern district of the Royal A&P Society of New Zealand. He is also a regular steward and judge in the beef, sheep and equestrian sections at shows, sharing his expertise across the North and South Islands.

Passionate about bringing on the next generation, Rob has mentored many young people in the art of cattle and sheep showing over the last 35 years. From breeding and husbandry to preparing and parading in the ring, he provides hands-on opportunities for youth to learn and succeed in their fields of interest. Many of those he has guided have gone on to establish studs and businesses of their own, which he sees as the biggest reward.

This ethos of hard work and responsibility was instilled early by his late father.

"We had the opportunity to work, save and buy our own stock. At the time it felt tough, but it built a strong work ethic," he said.

He now applies the same approach with the young people he mentors.

"If you don’t set a standard of expectation from the start, they’ll never rise to the occasion."

Alongside his agricultural passions, Rob works fulltime as the general manager of funeral homes in the Southland and Otago region.

He sees his job not as a sombre duty but "a privilege and honour," with the opportunity to celebrate the beauty of a loved one’s life.

Music and theatre also play a big part in Rob’s busy life — "Music is food for the soul," he said.

Having a tenor voice, he says, "It’s my winter sport, and if I can enjoy myself, and work with others towards a performance, as well as bring joy to others, the time and effort is worth it."

Rob has been involved in various choirs and taken on various lead roles in musical productions around Otago and Southland.

Lynne, meanwhile, serves as the minister of the local Knapdale Waikaka Presbyterian parish.

"A big part of what makes us tick is our faith in God. What He has blessed us with comes from that passion instilled in our hearts."

Both Rob and Lynne are involved with local schools, teaching bible classes in schools and helping out with school events such as sports days.

Recently the couple hosted the World Galloway Congress, welcoming international visitors and showcasing true Southland hospitality, complete with cattle displays, a woolshed meal and a haggis ceremony.

Rob downplays his achievements, joking that he is "a jack of all trades, master of none. This [award nomination] is all a bit unnecessary," he said.

"I just think we’re here on this earth for a short time and life’s for living — you’ve just got to get out there and throw yourself into it," he said.

Rural Champions

For the third year, the Otago Daily Times and Rural Life are celebrating the South Island's food-producing champions.

These Rural Champions contribute positively to New Zealand's biggest export earner while also making their communities a better place to live. Finalists are spread from Tasman to Southland.

In October, one outstanding farmer or grower will be named our 2025 Rural Champion - along with our champion rural services provider - and we will celebrate their contribution to the rural sector.

• The public can vote for their favourite finalist in the Farmlands People's Choice competition via https://woobox.com/cucg3s — Alice Scott