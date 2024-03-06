Man felt terrible for running over teenagers, court told

A Gore man ran over two teenage girls in an area where the public cannot drive, a court has heard.

Lindsay Robert Young, 58, appeared in the Gore District Court last week and pleaded guilty to careless driving causing injury.

The court heard on November 25, two girls, aged 13 and 14, were lying on the Mataura River stopbank.

There was a large sign prohibiting the public from driving on the riverbank.

But Young drove there and ran over the two girls, one of whom suffered a sprained shoulder.

He told police he drove there to go fishing.

Counsel John Fraser said his client had accepted responsibility promptly and felt terrible.

"He’s been living [in] hell ever since because he’s so remorseful about it," Mr Fraser said.

Judge Catriona Doyle remanded the defendant so he could attend a restorative justice meeting with the victims if they were willing.

He is due to be sentenced next month.