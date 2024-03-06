Man felt terrible for running over teenagers, court told

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Gore man ran over two teenage girls in an area where the public cannot drive, a court has heard.
Lindsay Robert Young, 58, appeared in the Gore District Court last week and pleaded guilty to careless driving causing injury.
There was a large sign prohibiting the public from driving on the riverbank.
But Young drove there and ran over the two girls, one of whom suffered a sprained shoulder.
He told police he drove there to go fishing.
Counsel John Fraser said his client had accepted responsibility promptly and felt terrible.
"He’s been living [in] hell ever since because he’s so remorseful about it," Mr Fraser said.
Judge Catriona Doyle remanded the defendant so he could attend a restorative justice meeting with the victims if they were willing.
He is due to be sentenced next month.