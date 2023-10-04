Singer finds renewed passion for songwriting

Kayla Mahon released her new single Love’s Got A Witness on Friday. She recorded the track during her trip to Nashville in June. PHOTO: ACORN PHOTOGRAPHY

A renewed passion for writing music has taken Kayla Mahon all the way back to the country music capital of the world, Nashville.

After a seven-year-break, the southern-based country music singer rediscovered a passion for songwriting in August last year.

Since then, with the help of American music producer Ryan Sorestad, she has written several songs, made a "dream trip" to Nashville and recorded a new album. She released the first single last Friday.

The last time Mahon recorded a song was after her appearance on The X Factor, in 2014.

"I did a little EP after being on that show but it only had three originals and a couple of covers."

The seven-year-break allowed her to gain new experiences about which to write, she said.

"I’ve been through a lot," Mahon said.

She had experienced grief, mental health issues, having children, getting married and trying to balance competing demands, she said.

After she contacted Sorestad last year, the pair began to write songs together online.

"I didn’t know how that was gonna go. I thought that might be a bit hard."

The pair wrote songs every couple weeks from that point on.

"That’s how my passion and love for songwriting came back."

She first met Sorestad seven years ago during a trip to the United States, she said.

That relationship added a lot of excitement to her return to music, she said.

She worked on the album with Sorestad and producer Jay Tooke.

The album was a collection of eight songs recorded over eight studio sessions, she said.

Mahon planned to release the album in March or April next year.

She released the first single, Love’s Got A Witness from the album, on Friday.

Mahon plans to tour New Zealand once the album is released.

The Nashville experience was everything she expected and more, she said.

"I found the musicians and the people I worked with there humble and so experienced. That made me feel very welcome.

"It is such an inspiring place — there’s just music everywhere."

Her mother travelled with her.

"Mum’s been a huge supporter, her whole life, of my music.

"She spent all the time in the studio as well."

In total, eight days were spent recording in four different studios.

Mahon hoped her new album would motivate her family and her music students.

"I’ve got seven nieces and a daughter. I hope it inspires them to do music and believe in themselves."

ben.andrews@theensign.co.nz