Softball association celebrates 55 years

The reunion goers playing a fun "makeshift" game of softball on Saturday. PHOTOS: LEANNE HALLAM

The 55-year-old Eastern Southland Softball Association celebrated their history and some lifelong members with its reunion over the weekend.

The association started their reunion with a get together at the Town & Country on Friday night, a couple of games on the diamond the following day and a sit-down dinner with speeches and awards Saturday evening.

Chairwoman Heather Hetaraka, who has been with the club for 50 years, was surprised with a Dedication to the Services award.

The local children who played a game as part of the reunion on Saturday.

Reunion organiser Damon Topi said he managed to keep the award a secret from Ms Hetaraka, who thought he was complimenting someone else at first, while presenting the award.

"I was absolutely gobsmacked and thrilled and I don’t believe half of what they [said]," she said.

Mr Topi disagreed, saying Ms Hetaraka was pretty much the "face of softball" around here, and deserved her flowers.

In his speech, the reunion organiser said he also wanted to pay his respects to the older members of the club before they were forgotten.

Cutting the cake at the reunion was honoured guests Heather Hetaraka (left) and Susan Roy.

"To say thank you because they gave me a childhood playing sport that I never would have got if it wasn’t for that game," he said.

"I know they’re ageing so I wanted to pay my respects before it’s too late and all these legends of the game are forgotten."

At the awards Susan Roy also received a lifetime membership, with Ms Hetaraka calling her a "longtime stalwart" of Eastern Southland softball, who was well-known for scoring across the country.

On Saturday the group had a kids’ game on the diamond at the Gore Showgrounds before the adults played a "makeshift game" just for fun, Ms Hetaraka said.

Receiving her award for 50 years of service is Heather Hetaraka and reunion organiser Damon Topi.

The man who built the diamond, Trevor Smith, was also present and Ms Hetaraka said he was impressed by how it had been maintained, "standing up to the rigours of softball" over the last 50 years.

At the dinner well-known farmer Tangaroa Walker gave an inspirational speech on his successes in the farming, advocacy and educational fields.

The group then partied the night away to the band Jah Run and were back at 10am the next morning to continue to get to know each other during cleanup and had a farewell of sorts, Mr Topi said.

ella.scott-fleming@alliedpress.co.nz