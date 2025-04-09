Softball association celebrates 55 years

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The association started their reunion with a get together at the Town & Country on Friday night, a couple of games on the diamond the following day and a sit-down dinner with speeches and awards Saturday evening.
Chairwoman Heather Hetaraka, who has been with the club for 50 years, was surprised with a Dedication to the Services award.
"I was absolutely gobsmacked and thrilled and I don’t believe half of what they [said]," she said.
Mr Topi disagreed, saying Ms Hetaraka was pretty much the "face of softball" around here, and deserved her flowers.
In his speech, the reunion organiser said he also wanted to pay his respects to the older members of the club before they were forgotten.
"I know they’re ageing so I wanted to pay my respects before it’s too late and all these legends of the game are forgotten."
At the awards Susan Roy also received a lifetime membership, with Ms Hetaraka calling her a "longtime stalwart" of Eastern Southland softball, who was well-known for scoring across the country.
On Saturday the group had a kids’ game on the diamond at the Gore Showgrounds before the adults played a "makeshift game" just for fun, Ms Hetaraka said.
At the dinner well-known farmer Tangaroa Walker gave an inspirational speech on his successes in the farming, advocacy and educational fields.
The group then partied the night away to the band Jah Run and were back at 10am the next morning to continue to get to know each other during cleanup and had a farewell of sorts, Mr Topi said.