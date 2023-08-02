Stops catch no drink-drivers

Over the weekend police conducted random vehicle stops in the Gore area.

No drivers were caught over the legal blood alcohol limit.

Sergeant Chris Dunbar said it was good to see designated drivers taking responsibility.

"[Police] stopped quite a few vehicles and everyone was sober."

There were no drink-driving-related incidents over the weekend that he was aware of, Sgt Dunbar said.

There was an incident at Traffers Pub at the weekend, he said.

There were no injuries at the scene.

"If people had any names or information that would be helpful for us," Sgt Dunbar said.

Police continued to investigate the incident, he said.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to phone 105 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ben.andrews@alliedpress.co.nz