Three-car crash near Edendale

Two of the cars involved in the crash this afternoon. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg

Police are investigating after several cars collided on a rural road in Southland.

A police spokesman said the incident happened in Seaward Downs Rd, near Edendale, about 12.15pm today.

‘‘It was a multi-vehicle crash - three vehicles were involved - and it blocked the road for a short time.’’

No serious injuries were reported and the road was cleared and reopened about 12.50pm.

‘‘Inquiries into the cause of the accident are ongoing,’’ he said.