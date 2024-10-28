Monday, 28 October 2024

Three-car crash near Edendale

    By John Lewis
    1. Southland

    Two of the cars involved in the crash this afternoon. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg
    Two of the cars involved in the crash this afternoon. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg
    Police are investigating after several cars collided on a rural road in Southland.

    A police spokesman said the incident happened in Seaward Downs Rd, near Edendale, about 12.15pm today. 

    ‘‘It was a multi-vehicle crash - three vehicles were involved - and it blocked the road for a short time.’’

    No serious injuries were reported and the road was cleared and reopened about 12.50pm.

    ‘‘Inquiries into the cause of the accident are ongoing,’’ he said.

     