Three-car crash near Edendale

Police are investigating after several cars collided on a rural road in Southland.
A police spokesman said the incident happened in Seaward Downs Rd, near Edendale, about 12.15pm today.
‘‘It was a multi-vehicle crash - three vehicles were involved - and it blocked the road for a short time.’’
No serious injuries were reported and the road was cleared and reopened about 12.50pm.
‘‘Inquiries into the cause of the accident are ongoing,’’ he said.