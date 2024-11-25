Tiwai Point open day a good chance to remember workers

Families go gaga over the aluminium tour. Michelle Larson, Veronica, Bob and Pita Wilson’s whanau visit to Tiwai Aluminium Smelter honoured their family who used to work at the smelter and those who built the roads to get to the plant. PHOTOS: NINA TAPU

Tiwai Point’s smelter threw open the gates on Saturday and the crowds arrived en-masse.

New Zealand’s only aluminium smelter’s open day attracted hundreds of people who would not normally get access.

New Zealand Aluminium Smelters’ external affairs director, Simon King, said Tiwai decided to hold an open day after a lengthy period because they had "been firmly focused on securing a future for the smelter and on environmental remediation".

"With the future of the smelter secured and our remediation efforts well under way, we were looking forward to throwing open our gates once again for interested members of our community."

Smelter owners Rio Tinto hoped those who came along would get a good understanding of what it took to make the world’s purest aluminium and also be able to see first-hand their "ongoing stewardship of Tiwai Peninsula".

"We know from community feedback that the public have a keen interest in what we are doing out at Tiwai, so this was a great opportunity to let them see it first hand."

Visitors were loaded on to buses throughout the day, getting a tour of the facilities which ended with a barbecue and ice-creams.

Open day at Tiwai Point aluminium smelter on Saturday.

Two generations of the Wilson whanau made it their mission to attend the open day to honour family members who had worked at the plant and to acknowledge members of the whanau still working there.

Pita Wilson said: "I want to carry on the family legacy down here. My dad built the roads for the workers to get down here and my uncle Richard Clark, he used to run the place.

"I still have cousins who are still working here now.

81-year-old Bob Wilson moved from the North Island to Southland in the 1970s, taking up a role building the road to Tiwai Point with Downer.

"When I came here, it was just swamp water. You couldn't get across the bridge, it was all manuka roads.

"My sister’s family, the Clark whanau, all worked here. Everything’s changed now and it’s looking good.

"Even though the weather was makariri (cold), it’s been good for the tamariki and the ice-cream went down well," he said.

The family legacy continues, with his son and daughter-in-law signing up for employment opportunities.