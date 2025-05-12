Two more arrests following Invercargill incidents

Two further arrests have been made in relation to a series of alleged burglaries and robberies in Invercargill.

A 35-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were jointly charged with aggravated robbery in Tay St last week, police said today in a statement.

The arrests were made after search warrants were executed in Invercargill, the statement said.

The pair were remanded in custody until they appear in court.

It follows the arrest of a 15-year-old male, who has since appeared in Youth Court and was remanded in custody in relation to "a number of incidents", which included one of the aggravated robberies.

Police said there were two aggravated robberies, two burglaries and an attempted burglary at commercial premises between 1.50am and 4.30am on May 5.

There were no serious injuries reported.

Police were continuing to investigate the incidents and were seeking assistance from members of the public in relation to the offending.

