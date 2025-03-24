Variety on the menu

PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Organisers estimated more than 15,000 people attended the Southland Multicultural Trust Food Festival, held at the ILT Stadium Southland on Saturday.

Among the 43 stalls offering food from around the world was that of (from left) Ekeieta Herman, Tuataake Taarie and Bwaroi Anterea, who were proud to serve Kiribati delicacies.

PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Entertainment was provided by a range of cultural groups, including the CC Nation dance group, seen here waving their Congolese (left) and Colombian flags. Trust president Neill Rumble said the turnout had been "pretty awesome".

"People need to realise that these people are the future of Invercargill and I’m pleased that a lot of them have chosen to make their home here."