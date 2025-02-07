Veteran sizzles in sun on Bluff Hill Climb

Sizzling temperatures brought out the fans and the best of the motorcyclists to the Bluff Hill Climb.

Southland Motorcycle Club vice-president Bill Moffatt said it was the ‘intense sun’ and a ‘good day of racing’ which led to the success of the 2025 Burt Munro hill challenge.

‘‘The Bluff Hill Climb was fantastic. The sun came through and records were broken. It was really sunny and just a really great day.’’

Jack De Reeper from Invercargill on a 1987 Yamaha TZR 250 racing in the Post Classic Pre 89 class for the Bluff Hill Climb. Photo: Dave Loudon

Sixty entries were recorded, which increased the numbers from previous years including participation from elder statesman of this year's climb, Bill Swallow, 74.

‘‘Bill has ridden around the Isle of Man and today won the pre-63 class riding his Velocette 250," Mr Moffatt said.

A number of veterans and novices ascended the climb with newbie and Stratford rider, Cameron Keegan taking out his division, riding a Honda JK1000 built by his father.

‘‘This was his first Bluff Hill Climb and he won. Half a dozen super quad bikes entered which was impressive and we don’t usually get this so to have Cameron do the climb whose already won seven New Zealand titles in super quads is pretty good," Mr Moffat said

Hordes of motorcycle Bluff Hill Climb fans, families and supporters braved the heat and cheered on their favourite riders while they lined in and around Motupōhue maunga (hill).

A couple of bikers broke down in the ‘earlier stages of the race.