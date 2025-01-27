Victim of horror Southland crash named

Police have named the woman who died following a crash near Winton last week.

She was Thachawalai Youngdaeng of Thailand.

Police confirmed she died in hospital on Saturday after being critically injured in the crash.

The two-car crash occurred about 5.40pm on Tuesday at Thomsons Crossing on the Winton-Lorneville highway (State Highway 6), near Gap Rd East.

Five other people were injured in the crash, including one critically. The other four sustained serious injuries.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.