Wanted man may be in Invercargill

Lennon Auckram. Photo: NZ Police

Police are appealing to the public for help to locate this man.

Lennon Auckram, 36, has a warrant to arrest and is believed to be in the Invercargill area.

In a post on social media this afternoon, police said the man should not be approached.

"If you see Lennon please contact police immediately on 111."

People with information that could help find him could contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240816/5257.