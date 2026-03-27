Winton students instigate pump track

Ryal Bush Transport contracting division operations supervisor Nick Webb, of Winton, was happy to show Winton Primary School’s head students Rimon Douglas and Poppy McDowall, both 12, work on the new pump track the school has developed for students and the community. The pump track is expected to open about mid-May.

A student-led idea is becoming a reality as Winton’s pump track nears completion.

Winton Primary School principal Steve Wadsworth said students approached the school’s leadership three years ago with the concept.

‘‘So we got them to do some more research, make some models, present them to the board of trustees, and they did a great job of that, so we thought, ‘Let’s do this’.’’

With an estimated $300,000 budget, the project had been funded through the school, Winton Rotary, Winton Motorcycles and a sizeable Lotteries grant, he said.

‘‘Back in 2023, our school was extremely fortunate to receive a large donation from an ex-student. This has helped us to fund this amazing project.’’

The field, where the pump track had been established has been named Lowe Field in recognition of the donation.

Some school bikes had been bought for the students to use during lunch breaks.

‘‘We know not all students own a bike or a scooter . . .or [for those] who are from way out of town.’’

Active Southland Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund had also contributed to the purchase of 20 school bikes, helmets and a storage container. Work started on the track in early January and was expected to be ready to open by about mid-May. The track, constructed opposite the school’s main entrance, would also be available to the wider community.

‘‘It’s a pretty incredible pump track. . .it’s going to cater for beginners, intermediate [riders], and experts . . . and it’s going to have markings on it so you know which way to go,’’ Mr Wadsworth said. While it was in its final construction stage, fencing, signage, rubbish bins and picnic tables still needed to be installed. But an official opening date had yet to be set as it depended on waiting for the recently sown grass to be established.

‘‘I can’t imagine what that first weekend’s going to look like. It’ll be jam-packed, I’m sure.’’

- Toni McDonald