All power to them: Adesanya fights up to No 1

This is a really simple process.

It is also extremely difficult.

It is simple because arbitrarily ranking New Zealand athletes based on their "power" is based mostly on gut, not some complicated scientific formula, and it is my opinion, so it is impossible for me to be wrong.

Difficult? Of course.

You try comparing mixed martial artists and basketballers and golfers and cricketers and deciding who should be No 7 and who No 22.

But it’s fun, and it’s an interesting snapshot of where New Zealand sport is at right now.

A reminder, my rankings are based on achievement, dominance, skill, profile, charisma and old-fashioned bias. Comments welcome.

The figures in parentheses represent where the athletes appeared in last year’s power rankings.

THE TOP 10

1. Israel Adesanya (2)

Earning respect

Third in these power rankings in 2021, second last year, and now Adesanya takes the top spot. The "Stylebender" remains a UFC superstar with a stunning 24-2 record, and he will defend his middleweight title in Sydney next month. The sport leaves me cold, and Adesanya’s comments range from crass to problematic, but he is our only global sporting superstar.

Ardie Savea

In Ardie we trust

Still the first name you put on the All Blacks team sheet. Savea is a magnificent rugby player and his efforts will be crucial to New Zealand’s hopes of winning a fourth World Cup in France in the coming weeks.

3. Steven Adams (3)

Hoop head

As always, he could challenge for the top spot if only he would ditch his utterly nonsensical stance on refusing to play for the Tall Blacks. What a shame the Basketball World Cup begins today and the greatest player in New Zealand history will not be there. Still, he remains a regular in the NBA, one of the few global sporting leagues, so he deserves to be high in these rankings.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

The X-factor

A slight drop for the golden girl, but that does not mean she is not still amazing. Lost her world snowboard slopestyle crown but won gold at the X Games and added silver in the Big Air. When she competes, you watch.

Ryan Fox

Cunning as ...

Would like to bank another win or two but he is at the peak of his game and his consistency is remarkable. Made the cut at all four majors, and only special golfers manage that. Would love to see him win the New Zealand Open in Arrowtown.

6. Chris Wood (6)

The lumberjack

I say the same thing every year: the most under-rated athlete in New Zealand sport. Has not managed to do a great deal for the All Whites for a while, but he is still a regular starter in the world’s biggest league in the world’s biggest sport. Popped up with the winner for new club Nottingham Forest just six days ago.

Chris Wood (in red)

Greased lightning

The most exciting thing in New Zealand athletics since Valerie Adams. Hobbs — the fastest woman in Australasian history — has been in wonderful form, and only missed out on the final of the 100m at the world championships by 0.01sec. So thrilling to see a Kiwi sprinter on the world stage.

8. Sam Cane (11)

Mr 7/10

We get it. He is not Richie. He is not an all-time great, nor even the best loose forward in his own team. But Sam Cane is a very good rugby player, and his All Blacks are humming. Prepare to eat humble pie if he lifts that trophy in Paris.

Erika Fairweather. PHOTO: SIMON WATTS BW MEDIA

Super fish

Of course we’re a bit biased. Fairweather has been a regular in these pages for many years. But you do not have to be from Otago to appreciate the skill and the temperament of the magnificent swimmer. Winning bronze at the world championships in THE glamour race was a truly remarkable effort. Paris Olympics, here she comes.

10. Shaun Johnson (new)

Comeback for the ages

Wow. No, I did not think Johnson would appear in these rankings again. He is one of the stories of the year, and right now the Warriors are arguably as hot as they’ve ever been. If Johnson wins the Dally M and the Warriors win the NRL grand final, the Great New Zealand Sports Book (in progress) has a top-10 chapter.

THE REST

11. Kane Williamson (9)

The Black Caps captain might be injured right now and in the twilight of his career, but he is still ranked the best test batter on the planet.

12. Grace Nweke (new)

The most important player in New Zealand netball, and will be for a decade to come. Look what happened to the Silver Ferns at the World Cup when she went down injured.

13. Nico Porteous (4)

The freeskiing phenom has had a quiet year since recovering from his knee injury, but will be back on the slopes in earnest soon.

14. Scott Dixon (16)

New Zealand motorsport’s revered driver just refuses to slow down. Still charging hard in IndyCars after all these years.

15. Lisa Carrington (13)

When you are a five-time Olympic gold medallist, you will remain somewhere on this list as long as you are still competing.

16. Lydia Ko (5)

Has not won this year, and mostly struggled in the majors. Still sixth in the world.

17. Aaron Gate (8)

Followed his Commonwealth Games heroics with gold in the points race at the world championships. Our greatest cyclist?

18. Ellesse Andrews (10)

Followed her Commonwealth Games heroics with gold in the keirin at the world championships. On track to become our greatest cyclist?

19. Richie Mo’unga (new)

Doubt him no longer. At the top of his game and can secure his legacy if he leads the All Blacks to victory in France.

20. Kate Heffernan (new)

The classy Steel centre was named the best midcourter of both the Netball World Cup and Quad Series.

21. Tim Southee (new)

The old stager is not the player he was, but it is still hard to imagine the Black Caps without him.

22. Courtney Duncan (new)

On the cusp of her fourth world motocross crown.

23. Ruahei Demant (new)

The Black Ferns captain and talisman is the face of women’s rugby.

24. Katie Bowen (new)

Demanded inclusion after her extraordinary performance for the Football Ferns against Switzerland in Dunedin.

25. Shane van Gisbergen (new)

Put him in a vehicle — any vehicle — and he shines.

Gone but not forgotten (last year’s ranking in parentheses):

Gina Crampton (12), Daryl Mitchell (14), Sam Whitelock (17), Libby Cacace (18), Tom Walsh (19), Paul Coll (20), Sophie Devine (21), Lewis Clareburt (22), Peter Burling/Blair Tuke (23), Hayden Wilde (24), Kendra Cocksedge (25).

