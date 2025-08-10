Wilde's remarkable win

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Three months after being hit by a truck on a training ride in Japan, an emotional Wilde returned to competitive action in spectacular style, clearing away for a memorable victory in the race comprising a 2km swim, 80km cycle and 18km run.
The 27-year-old couldn't hold back tears after crossing the line on Saturday (local time).
He later reflected on the low point of a hospital bed in Japan, where he began the recovery from four broken ribs, a broken scapula and a punctured lung after being knocked off his bike by a truck.
He was forced to remain in Japan for several weeks in May as he was unable to fly due to the lung damage.
"If you have a big injury, you're off for three months more or less and you have negative thoughts like can I actually get back to that level?" he told the race broadcaster.
"It's easy to do that bike session solo, to do that run session solo, but to put them together is completely different.
"It's been a big three months."
Wilde was at his tactical best in London, emerging from the swim less than a minute off the lead.
He stayed firmly on the pace in the bike leg and was too strong for the field in the run, overhauling German leader Rico Bogen with more than 10km to run.
Wilde wasn't challenged from that point, winning by more than a minute from another German - Mika Noodt - with Greek athlete Jelle Geens third.