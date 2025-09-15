Jamaica back on top as Seville, Thompson lead way

It was just like old times in Tokyo this morning.

Usain Bolt was the star attraction and Jamaica went 1-2 in the men's world 100m final - this time with Oblique Seville scorching a personal best 9.77 seconds ahead of Kishane Thompson, second again in 9.82.

It was the first time since the last of Bolt's world titles, in 2015, that Jamaica had taken the gold and was the country's first global 1-2 since the 2012 London Olympics when Bolt and Yohan Blake led the way.

Defending champion Noah Lyles took a battling bronze in a season's best 9.89 as the United States' run of four successive titles came to an end.

"It is just a tremendous feeling to compete in front of Usain here in Tokyo," said Seville.

"His coach is my coach and I know that both of them are very proud of me. I have proved, in front of him, that I am a champion and I am very proud of that."

The victory was a redemption of sorts for Seville, who had looked the man to beat through the rounds in last year's Olympics but finished last in the final.

This year he recovered from a dire start in the heats but was back to full sharpness in the semis on a humid evening.

He got another flier in the final and had clear air around him when he crossed the line.

Oblique Seville leads Jamaican compatriot Kishane Thompson and US duo Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek over the finish line in the men's 100m world championship final in Tokyo last night. Photo: Reuters

Seville said that while others might have questioned his temperament after Paris, he never had any doubts and when asked about what was different this time, he said: "I'm healthy. That's it.

"I know my talent and trust in myself. Last year I was injured for the final so this time I've proved myself.

"Everyone was saying in the first round that I am panicking, but I know what I am going through in that moment and I just brushed it aside and proved to myself that I am the champion. I think I have mastered the mental part.

"Finishing strong in the last 30m had been a problem during the season but now I have perfected it and I was confident that if I could do it in the final, I would win. And I did it in front of Usain."

Seville's 9.77 takes him into a share of 10th on the all-time list - still behind Thompson.

His compatriot, beaten by five thousandths of a second by Lyles in the Olympic final, had to settle for silver again, having come to Tokyo with the fastest time by anyone for 10 years - 9.75.

In Paris he was leading until the final strides but, though he again executed superbly this morning, it never looked as if he was going to make it.

"I was really locked in on executing the race but when it came to probably the last 5m, yeah, I saw how big it was moving and I was like 'oh, yeah, I didn't get it'."

Lyles, who had a delayed season through injury, also had a decent start by his standards but, unlike in so many of his big wins, the world and Olympic champion was unable to make up the ground in the final metres. He looked happy with his medal though and will go again in the 200m, seeking a remarkable fourth successive world gold in the event.

"You always want the gold but it's been a crazy season, injury, rushing my season to try and get as many races as possible in," he said.

"I think we did the best we truly could have ever done. I came out here, I got my best start, I got my best race of the year. I'm never going to be disappointed in that."

His US teammate Kenny Bednarek, who crossed the line in the semis smiling after dead-heating in 9.85 with Thompson, cut a very different figure after the final. He has three global silvers to his name and was desperate to upgrade having arrived in Tokyo ranked second, but had to settle for fourth in 9.92.

Letsile Tebogo, Botswana's Olympic 200m champion and 100m silver medallist in the world 100m two years ago, false-started and was disqualified in the final.

Scorching time to win women's final

American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden capped a dominant season in some style on by winning the women's 100m world title in 10.61 seconds, the fastest time ever run at a world championships and the fourth quickest of all time.

Tina Clayton confirmed her place at the front of a new generation of Jamaican sprinters by taking silver in a personal best time of 10.76sec, while bronze went to Olympic champion Julien Alfred in 10.84sec.

The race had been billed as a showdown between Jefferson-Wooden and Alfred, but the American flew out of the blocks and established a lead she would never relinquish by the 50m mark.

She steamed home to claim her first global title and reaffirm her brilliant form in a season where she has never been beaten over 100m, nor clocked a time above 11 seconds.

"It has been an amazing year. I have been dreaming of this moment. Instead of putting the pressure on myself and taking it as something overwhelming, I was just embracing it," Jefferson-Wooden said.

"When the gun went off, I just thought 'Come on, get out strong'. The rest of the race went like a blink of an eye. When I crossed the line I was like 'Oh wow, I won'. I haven't felt happier.

"I am excited about the 200m now but I am really happy about this 100m gold."

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of the US celebrates with her medal and national flag after winning gold in the final of the women's 100m final at the world championships in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters

Saint Lucian Alfred had been hoping to win a first world title after her gold at the Paris Olympics last year, when Jefferson-Wooden finished third.

The 24-year-old, who appeared to struggle to get going over the first 20m, said she had pulled a hamstring and might not race in the 200m, an event she won a silver medal in at the Paris Olympics.

"I am blessed to win this medal. It was not my time today," she said.

Jefferson-Wooden's compatriot Sha'Carri Richardson, who won silver in Paris, fell short in her bid to retain the title she won in Budapest two years ago and finished fifth in 10.94sec, her first run under 11 seconds in a disappointing season.

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson pipped her to fourth in 10.88 while her teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the winner of 10 sprint world titles, signed off with sixth place in 11.03sec in her final meeting before retirement.

"It didn't go as how I wanted it to go," said the 38-year-old.

"But I think on the bright side, I'm still giving God thanks because I made the finals... To be able to race a final one more time. It's truly a blessing."

While Jackson is also past 30, 21-year-old Clayton's silver proved that there is plenty of promise for the future in Jamaican women's sprinting.

"It is a great feeling to put Jamaica back on the podium on the world stage," said Clayton, whose twin Tia is also a promising sprinter.

"I knew I had to do my best to be able to come through. I knew that I would see the results. It is a great feeling to stand here with this medal on my neck. The performance was what I was looking for."