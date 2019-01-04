Adams tracking well in All Star voting

Oklahoma City Thunder centre Steven Adams (left) posts up against Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets earlier this season. Photo: Getty Images

Steven Adams has featured highly in the first NBA All Star voting returns of the season.

The New Zealand and Oklahoma City Thunder centre came in sixth of the Western Conference frontcourt players in the early returns with 261,327 votes.

The votes go towards deciding the starters in the league's All Star game in February.

Adams' total puts him ahead of stars such as Nikola Jokic and Draymond Green.

Leading the way in his category is Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on 1,083,363 votes.

He is followed by Slovenian rookie Luka Doncic (679,839), Kevin Durant (659,968), Anthony Davis (605,417) and Paul George (580,055).

Stephen Curry and Derrick Rose lead the Western Conference backcourt category, although are closely trailed by James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

In the Eastern Conference Giannis Antetokounmpo has racked up 991,561 votes to lead the way in the frontcourt.

He is trailed by Kawhi Leonard and Joel Embiid, who form a clear top three.

Kyrie Irving is clear in first-place in the guards, although the next spots are closely contested, Dwyane Wade leading Kemba Walker at present.