Nuggets suffer first loss of season to classy Canterbury

Walter Brown impressed for the Canterbury Rams against the Otago Nuggets in Christchurch this afternoon. Photo: file

Walter Brown looked around and put it up.

It was a deep three from well beyond the arc to put the icing on the Canterbury Rams' 87-72 win against the Otago Nuggets in Christchurch this afternoon.

After coming in hot and unbeaten from their opening four games, the Nuggets suffered their first loss to a classy Canterbury side.

Every time the Nuggets fought back, the Rams took control.

Brown came close to a triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks.

Former Nugget Jack Andrew posted a double of 21 points and 13 rebounds and Taylor Britt controlled the Rams' offence with 25 points.

Ethan Rusbatch was the Nuggets' best with 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Buay Tuach posted 16 points and seven rebounds while Isaac Miller-Jose had 10 rebounds.

Brown came up with a big block and inflicted a blow at the other end for the Rams to take the lead.

Christian Martin put his body on the line on the reverse, but the Rams held a 23-21 lead at the break.

Rusbatch banged down a three to give the Nuggets back the lead, and Zach McKenzie blocked Brody Cooper’s shot at the other end.

Rusbatch snatched another on a fast-break as the Rams started to claw things back for the Nuggets.

But Britt’s class came to the fore. He attacked the hoop and controlled the tempo for the Rams to control the game.

The Nuggets were held to just 14 points in the second quarter.

Andrew slapped down another three and the Rams jumped out to a 44-35 lead.

The Rams jumped out to an 11-point lead early in the third quarter.

The Nuggets, who were missing Matthew Bardsley, looked disjointed and struggled to move the ball offensively as the Rams ramped up.

Tuach finished a tough path to the bucket, but they needed more of that.

Former Nugget Todd Withers and Britt bagged triples to extend the home side's lead.

Alain Louis went hard for his first points of the game and Miller-Jose rolled to the bucket.

Louis started to come into the game, picking up a steal and helping to bring the Nuggets within seven.

But the Rams took control when they needed to and led 61-49 at the break.

Louis finished off the glass, Tuach added another and banked a step-back triple in the corner as the Nuggets started to fight back.

The Nuggets bottled up Britt — who was plagued by injury in the second half — in the back court, forcing the mistake in transition.

But the Rams came back and pulled away.

— The Nuggets won in overtime in the Rapid League game 41-38. Martin scored 20 points for the Nuggets.

NBL

The scores

Canterbury Rams 87

Taylor Britt 25, Jack Andrew 21

Otago Nuggets 72

Ethan Rusbatch 19, Buay Tuach 18

Quarter scores: Canterbury Rams 23-21, 44-35, 61-49.