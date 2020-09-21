Bombers secure final playoff spot

The City Rise Bombers have secured the final playoff spot.

They held off the Andy Bay Falcons 85-76 in a face-off on Saturday to make the post-season in men’s club basketball.

It sets up an elimination match with the Magic Lions this weekend.

The winner of that will face the loser of the match between the top two finishers, the Mid City Magic and St Kilda Saints. The winner of that clash goes straight to the final.

Matt Bardsley was typically classy in scoring 24 points for the Bombers, the Otago Nugget getting to the rim and showing his ability to finish tough takes.

The side’s two Toms — Davison and Cowie — were both influential in the backcourt, posting 16 points each.

It was the Falcons that took the lead to the first break though.

The Bombers piled on 15 points in the first four minutes before the Falcons defence locked in and Logan Dicker (28 points) ignited their offence.

He helped them pull back to lead 26-25.

But it was the Bombers that started the second quarter better.

Bardsley got to the hoop several times, while Josh O’Connell rattled in a pair of threes to give the Bombers a 49-40 lead at halftime.

The Falcons hit back though foul trouble hurt the Bombers.

Hamish Robertson began getting to the hoop as the Falcons drew level, although the Bombers took a 62-59 lead to the final break.

But the Bombers extended the lead again early in the fourth, and Cowie, who scored 10 of the Bombers last 15 points, proved key in closing out the win.

The Magic Lions made a statement in beating the second-placed St Kilda Saints 82-68.

Sam Timmins top-scored for the Lions with 22 points, while Kane Keil added 19.

James Ross had 28 for the Saints.

The top-of-the-table Mid City Magic beat Varsity 103-71, Josh Reeves hitting nine three-pointers on the way to 27 points.