Saints edge Sharks as Harris dominates final

Hyrum Harris of the Wellington Saints helped power his team to their first title since 2021 in Wellington this afternoon. Photo: supplied

Hyrum Harris and the Wellington Saints have dashed the Southland Sharks’ dreams of a fairytale NBL crown.

Harris poured in 20 points and claimed 14 rebounds in a devastating display of defence that led the Saints to their first title since 2021, and 13th in franchise history, in the capital this afternoon.

Jordan Ngatai added 19 points, including two clutch three-pointers down the stretch, and sparkplug Nicholas Marshall had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Sharks had timed their run perfectly and won nine straight games to reach the final.

But their hopes of winning a fourth chip, and first since 2018, were undone by a poor third quarter and a couple of key moments in the fourth.

Keylan Boone did everything he could for the Sharks, hitting five three-pointers in his 19 points, while former Nuggets centre Sam Timmins had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Sharks made the early running and jumped to a 14-7 lead with four quick three-pointers.

They also came up with some timely offensive boards to give themselves some second chances.

Harris powered the Saints as they fired back to level terms then nabbed a 25-23 lead, though Caleb Aspberry wiped that out with two free throws right at the end of the first quarter.

The Saints went on a nice run in the second before their shooting hands went completely cold — they made just two of their first 15 attempts from long range.

Josiah Allick, fresh off being named the league’s most valuable player, had been a non-event in the first quarter but got more involved in the second, and Timmins nabbed a couple of big rebounds.

A lean-back Boone jumper gave the Sharks a 44-38 lead late in the quarter before a crazy sequence in which the Saints turned the ball over, Ngatai blocked Boone, and Ngatai hit a three.

Izayah Le’afa capped a miserable personal first half from deep (0-for-7) with a miss on the buzzer, leaving Southland with a 44-41 lead at halftime.

The third quarter ebbed and flowed after a clutch three from Australian veteran Shaun Bruce and a sublime cut by Marshall gave the Saints the lead, before Allick again got the Sharks humming.

The Saints were strong on transition and starting to turn the heat up on defence, forcing back-to-back Southland turnovers, and they went up by seven when Le’afa was fouled shooting from deep.

When Timmins got fired for an offensive foul and Bruce hit from three again, the Saints suddenly had a 10-point lead, though that was shaved to seven at the final break.

The Saints kept chipping away, and at 77-64 with less than 7min to play, it looked like curtains for the Sharks.

But they would not quit.

Boone hit three threes, Timmins played with the sort of fury that powered the Nuggets to the 2022 title, and Tukaha Cooper hit a bomb in the final minutes.

They were big moments, but the Saints did just enough to stay in front.

NBL final

The scores

Wellington Saints 88

Hyrum Harris 20, Jordan Ngatai 19, Nicholas Marshall 16

Southland Sharks 83

Keylan Boone 19, Sam Timmins 17, Josiah Allick 15

Quarter scores: 25-25, Sharks 44-41, Saints 67-60.