Timmins sticks with Sharks for NBL season

Sam Timmins. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Experienced big man Sam Timmins is staying with the Southland Sharks.

The Sharks last night announced Timmins was locked in for the 2026 National Basketball League season.

The Otago Boys’ High School product and former Otago Nuggets favourite joined the Sharks midway through last season and quickly became an integral part of the team under head coach Jonathan Yim, making an immediate impact on the court while also playing an important role within the locker room.

The environment in Invercargill and alignment with the club’s values were central to his decision to return, he said.

"I really enjoyed my time in Invercargill," Timmins said.

"Coming in halfway through last year, the way I was embraced by the team and the fans made it seamless.

‘‘The way coach Yim runs his team aligns heavily with how I believe things should be done for a team to build strong culture, have success on the court, and continue to grow as people away from it.

‘‘We had a great season last year, and it was a no-brainer for me to come back and have a crack at making it one game greater this time around."

Timmins enters the 2026 season with a clear focus on consistency.

"That’s the big thing for me right now. I had some big games last year but also a few where I went missing.

‘‘Consistency comes down to work ethic and attention to detail, and I’ll be looking to lead by example in those areas."

Yim emphasised the importance of bringing Timmins back to Southland.

"Re-signing Sam was a major priority for us this offseason," Yim said.

"I loved coaching him and the impact he had on our group during the back half of last season, and I’m excited to have a full year together.

‘‘Sam brings a level of physicality, professionalism and competitiveness that is hard to find, and it shows up every day in how he prepares and how he plays.

‘‘Beyond what Sam gives us on the stat sheet, he sets the standard for how we want to work and compete every day. He’s incredibly selfless and fully invested in the group.’’

Timmins will join the Sharks when his season with a Hong Kong club is over.

He won an NBL title with the Nuggets in 2022, after four solid years at the University of Washington, and has played 18 games for the Tall Blacks.

During the 2025 season with the Sharks, he averaged 14.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and two blocks per game. — Allied Media