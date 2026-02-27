Ready for star-studded qualifiers

Tall Ferns manager Samara Gallaher. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Samara Gallaher admits she might have a couple of fan-girl moments.

But the Otago basketball stalwart will not let getting up close with the United States’ stars distract her from the task at hand.

Gallaher will be making sure everything is running smoothly for the Tall Ferns as their manager for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in Puerto Rico next month.

Gallaher, a former Tall Fern herself, is not the only Dunedin link in the national squad — Southern Hoiho player Bec Pizzey has been named in the squad and former player Jay Maoate-Breen is the physiotherapist.

‘‘[Maoate-Breen is] elite in what she does and just the value she brings to her team on and off the court and her skill set is world class,’’ Gallaher said.

‘‘They’re very lucky to have her.

‘‘She’s obviously one of my best friends, so to be able to do something like that together is a pretty cool opportunity — especially for two girls who grew up in Dunedin.’’

Their values and work ethic were rooted in Otago, helping them prepare for the opportunities that came their way.

‘‘I think it’s a bit of a gem that we have down here and because we have such a good community and support around here, you kind of lean into that and you feel pretty good to go.’’

The Tall Ferns assemble tomorrow ahead of a week-long camp in Melbourne then fly to Puerto Rico for the tournament, which starts on March 12.

They face tough games against Puerto Rico, Spain, Italy, Senegal and the US.

Gallaher said the qualifiers were crucial to the Tall Ferns’ bid to play at the World Cup in Germany later this year with three teams punching their ticket from this tournament.

‘‘I know the girls have had a couple of years of build up and building this programme to this moment.

‘‘So it’s huge and it’s exciting to be able to literally play the best players and teams in the [world] on that kind of stage.’’

WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers are in line to make their debut for the US — who have won the past four world cups — during the tournament, while Angel Reese, Kelsey Plum and Aliyah Boston are among the other drawcard names on their roster.

‘‘I’ll be low-key fan-girling in the corner,’’ Gallaher said.

‘‘Just to be able to see that calibre of players in real time will just be one of those cool memories for sure.

‘‘Especially for those young girls and our Tall Ferns to have that experience. You dream of this stuff growing up, but to actually get it done is pretty incredible.

‘‘It’s just going to be pretty amazing.’’

It will the ninth match-up between New Zealand and the US, but the first since the Beijing Olympics in 2008 when the US won 98-60.

Tall Ferns head coach Nat Hurst has named three newcomers for the qualifiers — Jade Kirisome and cousins Emma and Briarley Rogers.

Tayla Dalton is the most capped player, 18 games under her belt.

