Debutant in squad for World Cup qualifiers

Adelaide 36ers guard Keanu Rasmussen has earned his maiden call-up to the Tall Blacks.

The guard is the only debutant named in Jude Flavell’s 12-strong squad for the Fiba World Cup qualifiers against the Philippines and Guam.

Reuben Te Rangi joins Breakers team-mates Taylor Britt, Max Darling, Carlin Davison, Alex McNaught and Sam Mennenga in the squad.

The Brisbane Bullets trio of Tyrell Harrison, Taine Murray and Tohi Smith-Milner are back, while Jordan Ngatai’s return to the black singlet will see him add to his 93 appearances.

Yanni Wetzell will also suit up against the Philippines.

The Akita Northern Happinets centre is back again after averaging 7.5 points, eight rebounds and a block in the opening window of the qualifiers.

The Tall Blacks will play the Philippines in Manila on Friday and then meet Guam in Manilao Village on Sunday.

It is the second window of the 2027 Fiba World Cup qualifiers, after the Tall Blacks dropped their first two games against Australia late last year.

— Allied Media