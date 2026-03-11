Nuggets confirm Henn as third import

New Otago Nuggets signing Michael Henn boxes out Mason Gillis while playing for Penn State against Purdue in his final year of college basketball in 2023. Photo: Getty Images

The Otago Nuggets’ worst-kept secret is now official.

American power forward Michael Henn has joined the roster.

The club mistakenly announced his signing on social media last week and quickly removed the post.

Henn joins fellow imports Alain Louis and Buay Tuach in a new-look Nuggets line-up that includes Ethan Rusbatch, Isaac Miller-Jose and Nuggets stalwart Matthew Bardsley.

Nuggets coach Jeff Sparrow described Henn, who has had professional stints in Mexico, Indonesia and Japan, as an extremely versatile player.

"He can put it on the floor, he can shoot it, he can pass it, he can drive it," Sparrow said.

"He just does a little bit of everything offensively.

"I can see games where he has six to 10 assists. I can see games where he has five to eight threes and 20 points."

Sparrow said "it’s hard to see where it’s going to shake out" when asked about Henn’s specific role in the side.

Rusbatch and Tuach shape as the main target men on the outside, while Louis, a point guard, plays a little like a small forward and likes to drive to the hoop.

Henn’s main role will likely be to dominate the paint, but Sparrow has promised the Nuggets will operate a dynamic defensive system that requires versatile players like Henn.