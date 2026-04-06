Leger-Walker claims historic college basketball title

Charlisse Leger-Walker helps cut down the net to celebrate UCLA's national college basketball title after beating South Carolina in the final today. Photo: Getty Images

Charlisse Leger-Walker has become the first woman from New Zealand to win an NCAA division one national basketball title in the United States.

Leger-Walker's UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles) beat South Carolina in today's championship game 79-51.

The 24-year-old had 10 points, including a pair of three-pointers, in her 26 minutes, while adding four rebounds and two assists.

Leger-Walker, who is from Waikato, is from a basketball-rich family, her sister Krystal and their mother Leanne having also played for New Zealand.

In 2018, she became the youngest player to play for the Tall Ferns, when she debuted as a 16-year-old at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

She has had a lengthy American college career. She spent four years with Washington State, before transferring to UCLA after being granted a fifth season of eligibility due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She redshirted for the 2024/2025 season after an ACL injury, but returned for her final season.

And she has recovered from that superbly, averaging eight points, four rebounds and 5.7 assists per game for the national champion Bruins.

"Reflecting back on the past two years, coming back from an injury, everything I've had to do to get to this point is surreal," Leger-Walker told ESPN in the post-match coverage.

"I could not be prouder of the group of girls that I get to celebrate this with, because everybody has sacrificed so much to be here and they're amazing," she said.

Leger-Walker featured in 38 of UCLA's games, only suffering a defeat on one occasion, to Texas in November.

Tomorrow Taranaki's Oscar Goodman will aim to make it a historic double for Kiwis in college.

The freshman forward is on the favoured Michigan team that will face Connecticut for the men's national title.

If they are able to emerge winners, Goodman will become the third New Zealander to win a national division one basketball title, following Leger-Walker and Jack Salt — who was one of three captains when Virginia won the championship in 2019.