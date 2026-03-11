Adebayo scores 83 to post second-most points in an NBA game

Bam Adebayo produced the second-highest single-game scoring total in NBA history, putting up 83 points as the host Miami Heat beat the Washington Wizards 150-129 today.

The 28-year-old center scored 31 points in the first quarter on the way to passing Kobe Bryant (81 points in 2006) for second place on the single-game list. Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point outing has stood as the record since 1962.

Adebayo set Heat records for the highest-scoring game and the highest-scoring quarter. The old Heat record for a game was 61 points, set in 2014 by LeBron James.

Adebayo's previous career best was 41, in 2021 against the Brooklyn Nets.

In 42 minutes today Adebayo shot 20-for-43 from the floor, 7-for-22 from three-point range and 36-for-43 at the free-throw line. He also grabbed nine rebounds.

Abebayo set NBA single-game records for most free throws made and most free-throw attempts. Chamberlain and Adrian Dantley were the prior record-holders for made foul shots with 28 each. Dwight Howard had the old mark for attempts of 39, which he reached twice.

Bam Adebayo celebrates with his Miami Heat team-mates after scoring 83 points against the Washington Wizards in Miami. Photo: Getty Images

The Heat earned their sixth straight win, matching their longest streak of the season. They improved to 22-11 at home.

Adebayo's heroics were needed because Miami was without three of its top four scorers due to injuries: Tyler Herro (quadriceps), Norman Powell (groin) and Andrew Wiggins (toe). The Heat also were without Kel'el Ware (shoulder) and Nikola Jovic (back).

Washington has lost nine straight games, five short of its longest skid of the season. Alex Sarr led the Wizards with 28 points.

Wizards star Trae Young sat out due to injury management pertaining to his right knee.

Adebayo, in his blistering-hot first quarter, shot 10-for-16 on field-goal attempts, 5-for-8 on three-point shots and 6-of-7 on free-throw attempts.

Miami, which led 40-29 after the first quarter, stretched their advantage to 19 points in the second. However, the Wizards closed relatively well, going into halftime trailing 76-62.

Adebayo had 43 points in the first half, another Heat record. His first half came on 13-of-24 shooting overall, 5-of-11 success from beyond the arc and 12-of-14 accuracy at the free-throw line.

His shooting overshadowed Sarr, who had 23 points at halftime.

Adebayo scored 19 points in the third, giving Miami a 113-97 lead by the end of the quarter. He dunked with 22.2 seconds left in the third, giving him 62 points and breaking James' record.

In the fourth quarter, with the victory assured, Miami kept Adebayo in the game, passing the ball to him on every possession as he hunted for records. His last two points came from the foul line with 1min 16sec to go as he surpassed Bryant.