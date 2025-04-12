Deadly Saints dispatch disappointing Nuggets

Photo: ODT files

On their own they are formidable.

Together they are deadly.

Classy Wellington Saints duo Shea Ili and Hyrum Harris teamed up to help dispatch the Otago Nuggets at the Edgar Centre this afternoon.

Ili, who is back playing in the New Zealand National Basketball League for the first time since 2019, poured in 31 points in a wonderful display of shooting.

He was flawless from the free throw line and beyond the arc.

Harris was every bit as good. The centre added 24 points and 13 rebounds.

The win has seen Wellington cement their spot at the top of the standings.

It is still very early in the season but they look a side capable of going deep.

The Nuggets, well, they look more on track for a spot in the middle somewhere.

Don Carey jun led the scoring for the Nuggets with 26 points and forward Jonathan Janssen knocked down 20.

The early signs were not promising for the home team.

The Saints took 15 seconds to find a hole in the Nuggets’ defence and Nicholas Marshall plugged it with a three-pointer.

It looked too easy and it was. They strolled away to a 9-0 lead.

Darcy Knox got the Nuggets on the board with a three-pointer from the corner.

Carey drained a triple as well. He shook off Ili with a fake — a rare win for the Nuggets against the talented point guard.

Ili got a pass around a defender to Harris under the hoop and he popped it in.

Lovely combination. Deadly even.

Janssen drilled a triple and the Nuggets were right back in the quarter.

They were down by one and that was as close as they would get.

Otago Nuggets coach Mike Kelly. File photo: Getty Images

The Saints dominated the back half of the opening period and took a 32-21 lead into the break.

Ili buried a three early in the second period to set the Nuggets further back.

The Saints looked more comfortable with the pace of the game.

Jaylen Sebree picked up a third foul early in the second quarter but managed to play his way through the rest of the game without registering a fourth.

Izayah Mauriohooho Le Afa hit a three from deep and Rangimarie Dougall-Mita speared in an open look.

That was some very disappointing defence and the game was slipping away quickly.

The Saints brought up 50 midway through the second period when Harris finished a fast break with a lay-up.

Carey responded with a delightful drive to the hoop and added an extra from the free throw line.

The Nuggets started the third quarter trailing 55-45. They had done well to rally with 15 unanswered points at the end of the half.

Jose Perez rattled a three-point attempt off the front of the rim and then fouled Ili at the other, who then slotted all three free throws.

It was a lot of little moments like that which added up quickly. But the Saints had a lot more talent on the court, and they exploded late in the third.

They poured in 20 points in five minutes to lead 84-63 with 10 minutes remaining.

The Nuggets won the final period 36-27, but the game had already been won essentially.

• The Nuggets defeated the Saints 38-30 in the Rapid League. They have won six of their seven games and are in second place in the standings. Christian Martin top-scored with 16 points.

NBL

The scores

Wellington Saints 111 (Shea Ili 31, Hyrum Harris 24)

Otago Nuggets 99 (Don Carey jun 26, Jonathan Janssen 20)

Quarter scores: 32-21, 55-45, 84-63, 111-99