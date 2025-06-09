Gilgeous-Alexander to fore as OKC level series

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shoots a pull-up jump shot as Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin pulls his hands away in defence during today's game two of the NBA Finals. Photo: Getty Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 123-107 win over the Indiana Pacers in game two of the NBA Finals today.

The Thunder evened the series 1-1 heading into Thursday's game three in Indianapolis.

Gilgeous-Alexander added eight assists and five rebounds and went 11 of 12 from the free-throw line.

After letting a 15-point fourth-quarter leap slip away in Game 1, Oklahoma City didn't give the Pacers such an opening this time around.

The Thunder took the lead for good late in the first quarter, and early in the second quarter stretched their lead to 23 with a 19-2 run — fueled by both their defense and Gilgeous-Alexander's finishes on the other end.

To that point, Oklahoma City's defense hadn't forced many turnovers and it hadn't taken advantage of the few it had caused.

But during that big run in the second quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander scored seven of Oklahoma City's last nine points — all off Pacers' turnovers.

Indiana quickly answered with a 10-0 run for a 52-39 score but never got closer than that 13-point deficit.

After scoring just 11 points on 25 Pacers' turnovers in game one, the Thunder scored 14 off 15 Indiana turnovers in game two.

While Gilgeous-Alexander still led the way, the Thunder also showcased their offensive depth more.

In game one, Jalen WIlliams and Chet Holmgren combined to go just 8 of 28 from the floor, with Holmgren going just 2-for-9 with six points.

Holmgren looked much more settled early on in game two, hitting five consecutive shots after missing his first of the game.

While William wasn't overly efficient, scoring 19 points on 5-of-14 shooting, he did go 8-for-9 at the free-throw line and added five assists.

Holmgren finished with 15 points while Alex Caruso added 20 and Aaron Wiggins 18 off the bench.

Tyrese Haliburton, who hit the game-winning shot in Game 1, led the Pacers with 17 points — 12 in the fourth quarter.

But by that time, the game was well in hand for Oklahoma City.

Indiana had won the first two games in each of the first three rounds.

Oklahoma City has yet to lose back-to-back games in the playoffs.