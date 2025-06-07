Janssen relishing bigger role with Nuggets

Otago Nuggets forward Jonathan Janssen gets in some training at the Edgar Centre yesterday. PHOTO GREGOR RICHARDSON

Jonathan Janssen has a chance to rewrite the script with the Otago Nuggets.

Previously he got to hang out on the wing and toss up a few three-pointers.

But the departure of import Jose Perez has meant the one-game Tall Black has had to step up and step into the paint.

It is not exactly a new role for the 30-year-old.

The 2.06m forward has always had the ability to mix it up on the inside.

But he has been viewed as an outside shooter and that was what the Nuggets brought him in to do.

"I think, in a sense, I’m still kind of doing the same thing that I was doing, I’m just doing it more.

"Jose was an inside-based post kind of playing guy. So that allowed me to stretch the floor.

"And now with him gone, it now requires more of a post presence for us. So, you know, just kind of stepping up to that."

That means he has been setting more screens and rolling towards the hoop. His hook shot has proved quite productive.

He had his best game in the 98-92 defeat to the Hawke’s Bay Hawks in Dunedin late last month. He poured in 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

It was not enough for the Nuggets to post a breakthrough win, though.

They are on a 10-game losing streak and host the Taranaki Airs at the Edgar Centre tonight.

The visitors are well-placed to make the playoffs, whereas the Nuggets are playing for pride at this point in the season.

It is a tough assignment but Janssen said the team was focused on improving.

"I think we’ve shown really great improvements over the last three games since Jose’s departure.

"I think that we’re playing good team basketball, and in two out of the three games we were actually up.

"If you look at the Saints game, it was a three-point game with 50 seconds left."

The Nuggets have certainly left some potential wins out on the court. They have lacked composure in the key moments.

"We’re up there competing with every single team and we know that we can do that. It’s just going to come down to the end of the game and locking in when it matters most."

Janssen was born in South Africa but spent his early years living in Auckland. His family moved to Queensland when he was 13.

Janssen played college basketball in the United States.

He had a stint with the Cleveland State Vikings before transferring to Hawaii Pacific.

He had a professional gig in Kosovo and was preparing for a second season with the Canterbury Rams when Covid arrived.

He played one game for the Tall Blacks during the pandemic. He joined a bunch of Australian-based New Zealanders for the fixture.

Janssen has also had two seasons in Luxembourg, and also suited up for the Hawks in 2021 and played from the bench.

He was sidelined with a foot injury last year and missed some games for the Nuggets at the start of the 2025 campaign while his foot was healing.

But since returning, he has cemented himself in the starting side and his role has expanded with the exit of Perez.

He has embraced the opportunity to have the ball in his hands more often.

"I think everyone enjoys that, right?

"I think I’m a good decision-maker ... which helps the guys and helps get other guys really good looks too.

"In a sense, we’ve been playing really great team basketball and putting me in that position has helped that as well."

NBL

Edgar Centre, tonight, 7.30

Otago Nuggets: Jonathan Janssen, Matthew Bardsley, Donald Carey jun, Joshua Aitcheson, Jaylen Sebree, Patrick Freeman, Darcy Knox, Caleb Smiler, Christian Martin, Mac Stodart, Liam Boomer, Noah McDowall.

Taranaki Airs (possible): Carlin Davison, Armon Fletcher, Deng Dut, Craig Moller, Jack Andrew, Jack Exeter, Scott Telfer, Jaylen Gerrand, Lyric Tuhaka, Dominique Kelman-Poto, Quintin Bailey, Cameron Quinnell.