Dunedin collective to take ownership of teams

Mystery group to the rescue.

After weeks of uncertainty, there is positive news for the Otago Nuggets and Southern Hoiho.

In a statement released yesterday by the New Zealand National Basketball League, Sports Entertainment Group (SEN) says it intends to transfer ownership of the Nuggets and Hoiho "into the hands of a passionate collective of local Dunedin community supporters".

It did not go further into the ownership structure or who was behind the passionate collective.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of next month.

SEN’s Australian sponsorship team will continue to support both teams through to September 2028, the statement said.

General manager of the Nuggets and Hoiho Angela Ruske said it was "incredibly good news for basketball in Otago".

"The Nuggets and Hoiho are more than just teams — they bring our community together through high-energy entertainment, inspire our youth, and create meaningful pathways for local players, coaches, and officials. They also contribute economically by drawing supporters and teams from around the country to Dunedin.

"SEN has done a very good job in laying the foundation, and there’s a real sense of passion and purpose to build on that legacy and take both teams to new heights.

"Having local ownership brings a deeper connection and commitment to our region," she said.

In the statement, SEN chief executive Craig Hutchison said his organisation was pleased to be able to provide some certainty for the clubs’ players, staff, stakeholders and fans.

"We flagged that our aim was to sell the teams to leaders motivated to maintain and grow them within the Otago region — a region that loves its basketball and takes great pride in its national teams, backed by an amazing and passionate fan base.

"We believe both clubs are in the perfect hands, with strong local support and a deep understanding of what these teams mean to the community."

Transfer of the ownership is subject to approval by the NBL’s commission. — APL