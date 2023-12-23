Gifted teenager joins Nuggets

Dontae Russo-Nance will soon be entertaining Edgar Centre crowds. Photo: Getty Images

Roll out the red carpet — New Zealand’s most exciting young basketball star Dontae Russo-Nance will slip on an Otago Nuggets singlet next year.

The 18-year-old signed with the Perth Wildcats in May after a season in the United States with Oak Hill Academy.

The Nuggets and Wildcats share the same owner, so Russo-Nance’s decision to join the Wildcats cleared the way for his eventual arrival in Dunedin.

He has signed for the 2024 season and Nuggets coach Brent Matehaere described the development as massive for the team and also New Zealand basketball.

"The last time we saw Dontae was when he played in the [2022] final against us for the [Auckland] Tuatara," he said.

"So to have someone of his talent back in New Zealand is super exciting.

"And if we can help someone like Dontae to start reaching his ceiling, that will be huge for us as a franchise.

"We pride ourselves on making players better and getting them on their way to bigger and better things, and I think Dontae is potentially one of those. He is going to go a long way."

For a little context, Russo-Nance was named 2021 National Basketball League rookie of the year when he was just 16 and still at school. He averaged 11.5 points and 2.5 assists for the Auckland Huskies that year.

He suited up for the Tuatara in 2022 and made a huge stride forward, averaging 15.4 points, 4.2 assists and 2.9 steals.

His highlight reel includes a lot of drives into the paint and some quality passing.

"I never like to put a limit on anyone and I won’t do that in Dontae’s case because he is such a talent," Matehaere responded when asked where his ceiling was.

"I was around when he was an 11-year-old winning the under-13 nationals at the Edgar Centre and he was a baller back then, too.

"He had different coloured shoes, there was a whole swag about him and he was super exciting to watch back then, too.

"His ability to finish at the rim and ability to take bumps as a 16 and 17-year-old in the national league was just sensational."

Russo-Nance joins back-up centre Jack Andrew as the only confirmed players for 2024.

Russo-Nance’s signature means American point guard Jaquori McLaughlin is most unlikely to return.

American power forward Todd Withers is tied up in Turkey until late May, so he is unlikely to be back for a third consecutive season.

And star centre Sam Timmins is understood not to be returning either.

Australian shooting guard Michael Harris is another not expected back.

The Nuggets will be rebuilding and they have made a very good start with the acquisition of Russo-Nance.

More player announcements are expected in the early in the new year.