Gimme that

Monday, 19 February 2018

    By Adrian Seconi
    Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Kenneth Pestano (16, front), of Sweetnolia, competes for the ball with Matt Pyper (15), of Cavs Front Office, during Basketball New Zealand’s 3X3 Quest Tour in Dunedin’s Octagon yesterday.

    Squidies won the men’s open final with a 15-6 victory against Dream Preen and will represent Dunedin at the national final in Auckland next month.

    It was Squidies’  fourth title.

    The mixed under-17 crown went to Breathers and BJ2X won the mixed under-15 title.

