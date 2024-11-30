Hoiho hoping to keep defending champions in check

Coach Todd Marshall during a Southern Hoiho’s home game at the Edgar Centre this season. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The Northern Kahu have been knocked off their perch at the top of the table.

The defending champions will be doing everything they can to regain the top spot of the Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa ladder.

But the gritty Southern Hoiho hope to prevent that happening at the Edgar Centre tomorrow afternoon.

The Hoiho are in for a re-match against the Kahu, who they hosted on November 21 where they lost 91-70.

The Hoiho have the doubleheader this round and have already lost 88-66 to the Mainland Pouakai — who are now the league leaders — on Thursday.

Doubleheaders are never kind to any team and the Hoiho also have to balance their roster with the loss of Zoe Richards and Samara Gallaher through injury.

Ahlise Hurst top-scored against the Pouakai with 18 points, most of which came from hustling in the paint, and picked up five steals as well.

Samantha Bowman recorded another double with 12 points, and 11 rebounds, Chelsea D’Angelo was again big from the bench with 17 points, and Aliyah Dunn — who got the start with the absence of Richards — picked up 11 rebounds.

Hoiho coach Todd Marshall knows the Kahu are always a tough assignment, especially after the scoreline in their last encounter.

"They just came out and sort of dealt to us, really." Marshall said.

"They shot incredibly well. They sort of dictated the [tempo] in many areas of the floor.

"We’ve just got to find a way to stamp our mark and put them on the back foot a little, rather than trying to dig yourself out of a hole.

"We’ve just sort of got to get a better start, defensively stay smart and play smart."

The Kahu had threats across the court in Penina Davidson, Tahlia Tupaea and Ilmar’I Thomas, and Krystal Leger-Walker off the bench, who had stepped up all season.

"They’re a different kettle of fish," Marshall said.

"They’re different to Canterbury, they’ve got some real top experience.

"We’re just going to have to be on our game."